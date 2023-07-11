Former Hillsboro Hops player makes it big at first MLB All-Star Game

SEATTLE, Wash. (KPTV) - From Adley Rutschman to Corbin Carroll, lots of kids from the Pacific Northwest are making it big in Major League Baseball.

Carroll is a 22-year-old first-time All-Star from the Arizona Diamondbacks. The rookie was voted as a starting outfielder for the National League.

SEE ALSO: Union HS coach Brian Hunter to toss batting practice for American League All-Stars

The Seattle-native was the 16th overall pick out of high school in 2021 before spending 42 sweet games with the Single-A Hillsboro Hops.

Every All-Star needs a start somewhere and being “all hopped up” served Carroll well on his journey to superstardom.

“It’s a great baseball community. The host family situation was pretty special for a while there but I enjoyed my time there,” Carroll said. “You just learn your routine, you refine it, you revise it and you better it, and I think that’s the biggest thing that prepares you for this level and gives you the confidence and gives you the ability to go out there every day and compete.”

SEE ALSO: Sherwood’s Adley Rutschman shares All-Star Home Run Derby spotlight with his dad

How cool for the young man who was a little kid coming to Seattle Mariner games for years and now gets to play in the grand game in front of many friends and family.

You can watch Carroll in the MLB All-Star Game on FOX 12 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.