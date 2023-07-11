Former Hillsboro Hops player makes it big at first MLB All-Star Game

From Adley Rutschman to Corbin Carroll, lots of kids from the Pacific Northwest are making it big in Major League Baseball.
By Nick Krupke
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:32 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE, Wash. (KPTV) - From Adley Rutschman to Corbin Carroll, lots of kids from the Pacific Northwest are making it big in Major League Baseball.

Carroll is a 22-year-old first-time All-Star from the Arizona Diamondbacks. The rookie was voted as a starting outfielder for the National League.

SEE ALSO: Union HS coach Brian Hunter to toss batting practice for American League All-Stars

The Seattle-native was the 16th overall pick out of high school in 2021 before spending 42 sweet games with the Single-A Hillsboro Hops.

Every All-Star needs a start somewhere and being “all hopped up” served Carroll well on his journey to superstardom.

“It’s a great baseball community. The host family situation was pretty special for a while there but I enjoyed my time there,” Carroll said. “You just learn your routine, you refine it, you revise it and you better it, and I think that’s the biggest thing that prepares you for this level and gives you the confidence and gives you the ability to go out there every day and compete.”

SEE ALSO: Sherwood’s Adley Rutschman shares All-Star Home Run Derby spotlight with his dad

How cool for the young man who was a little kid coming to Seattle Mariner games for years and now gets to play in the grand game in front of many friends and family.

You can watch Carroll in the MLB All-Star Game on FOX 12 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
KPTV File Image
Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Wilsonville, police say
Serial killer Dayton Leroy Rogers, 70, faces a fifth resentencing this week following an...
Oregon serial killer ‘Molalla Forest Murderer’ faces fifth re-sentencing
Crabbing boat recovered by the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office
15-year-old boy presumed dead after crabbing boat capsizes in Nestucca Bay
10 arrested during North Portland retail theft operation.
10 arrested during North Portland retail theft operation

Latest News

Former Hillsboro Hops player makes it big at first MLB All-Star Game
Union HS coach Brian Hunter
Union HS coach Brian Hunter to toss batting practice for American League All-Stars
Union HS coach Brian Hunter to toss batting practice for American League All-Stars
Sherwood's Adley Rutschman shares All-Star Home Run Derby spotlight with his dad
Sherwood’s Adley Rutschman shares All-Star Home Run Derby spotlight with his dad