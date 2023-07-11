Legal challenge filed over Portland’s new camping ban

By Will Maetzold
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:24 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A tort filing has been sent to the city of Portland challenging its new camping ban.

The Oregon Law Center said the ban violates state law. Portland’s ban of camping from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. went into effect on Friday.

The lawyers are representing 24 unhoused people in Portland. They say Portland’s camping ban violates state law by not providing an “objectively reasonable” time, place and manner for people living on public property. This includes people who are sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry outdoors.

The claim makes these points:

  • It says “the ordinance unreasonably forces people to pack up all their personal belongings and effectively disappear from the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. every day.”
  • The city does not define reasonable places “where people can engage in unavoidable, life-sustaining functions such as sleeping, sitting, lying, and staying warm and dry.”

The lawyers say they intend to file a lawsuit no sooner than 90 days from July 1.

FOX 12 reached out to the lawyers filing the tort claim and they did not want to comment further.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office also declined to comment on the claims.

Legal challenge filed over Portland's new camping ban
