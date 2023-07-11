Longest drag stage-show underway in downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s Pride week in Portland and drag queens are gearing up to make a statement.

Queens are pushing back against anti-gay legislation from around the country and are also trying to break a Guinness world record for the longest drag artist stage show. Before the event started at 4pm at Darcelle XV in Old Town, it had already sold out.

More than 60 queens and 60 M.C.’s from throughout the country are participating in this 48 hour show. Binkyee Bellflower is one of the drag performers from Portland participating.

“All these performers they humble themselves to come to this place for a noble reason,” Bellflower said. “That is to right the wrong thinkings of some other people who think we are a group that needs to be ostracized, we are a group that needs to be removed from the society.”

In recent months, more than a dozen cities throughout the United States have proposed laws that would restrict or prohibit drag performances. Show organizers say this show in Portland is meant to push back.

Event spokesperson Evie Smith Hatmaker says, “this is like the queer community’s form of protest, let’s put on an amazing beautiful joyful show and really show the world what drag is all about.”

By early evening the show had raised $260,000 dollars. Organizers say the proceeds will benefit the Trevor Project. That’s an organization that supports LGBTQ youth. The show is set to run continuously from 4pm Monday to 4pm Wednesday.

