Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing ex-girlfriend during Portland standoff

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 30-year-old man will spend more than two decades in prison for the November 2021 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says Davonte Arnez Donahue pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter constituting domestic violence and unauthorized use of a weapon constituting domestic violence. He also pled no contest to two counts of first-degree attempted murder.

Donahue was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison.

The case began on Nov. 21, 2021, when a woman, later identified as 29-year-old Mariela Gonzalez Rocha, called 911 to report she was being held hostage at an apartment on SE 171st Avenue by her ex-boyfriend, later identified as Donahue.

The district attorney’s office says Donahue took over the 911 call, gave the name “Jason” and claimed the woman was on drugs and falsely claimed there was no gun in the apartment. Gonzalez Rocha could be heard saying the name “Davonte Donahue” before the 911 call ended.

Portland police knocked on the door of the apartment but did not get an answer. At one point, a shot was fired towards the front door where officers stood. No officers were hurt.

More than 30 additional gunshots could be heard from inside the apartment, according to the district attorney’s office.

The Crisis Negotiation Team and Special Emergency Response Team responded to the scene and a standoff began. More gunshots came from inside the apartment for several hours. SERT entered the apartment early the following morning and arrested Donahue.

Gonzalez Rocha was found dead inside the apartment from a gunshot wound.

According to the district attorney’s office, Donahue had escaped from federal custody just two months before the murder.

