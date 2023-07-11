Milwaukie Officer hit by Clackamas Sheriff’s Office car during robbery pursuit

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:16 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In the pursuit for an armed robbery suspect a Milwaukie Police Department officer was hit by a Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office car on Monday.

Around 6 p.m. Monday Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call reporting an armed robbery at a car dealership at the 14000 block of Southeast McLoughlin Blvd in unincorporated Clackamas County.

Deputies tried to find the suspect in a stolen truck. The 2009 white Ford Ranger was reported to have front and rear end damage after hitting several cars in the parking lot of the dealership.

Around 6:20 p.m. with help of the Air Unit and Milwaukie Police Department the suspects truck was found. The officers used spike strips and were eventually able to stop the truck using a PIT maneuver.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, in the course of the chase a Milwaukie Police Department officer was injured after being hit by a Clackamas Sheriff’s Office vehicle. The officer was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The robbery suspect was arrested on the scene and the crash investigation will be led by the Oregon State Police.

