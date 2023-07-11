OSHA fines Dollar Tree in Forest Grove for willfully exposing employees to injury

With the rising costs of eggs, Dollar Tree can't afford to sell them anymore.
With the rising costs of eggs, Dollar Tree can't afford to sell them anymore.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon OSHA has fined a Dollar Tree in Forest Grove for willfully exposing employees to potential serious injury from stacked boxes.

OSHA ruled that boxes stacked more than 7-feet high in an employee backroom posed the danger of merchandise collapsing or falling on employees.

The Oregon division issued the $37,000 ticket on June 22 after conducting an inspection on the store. The second investigation was caused by insufficient documentation the employer had sent to Oregon OSHA to show the hazard had been taken care of.

Oregon OSHA deemed the citation “willful” due to the employer’s history of repeatedly disregarding the safety requirement with internal documents stating the stockroom as unsafe.

To encourage Dollar Tree to take unsecure hazards more seriously in the future, Oregon OSHA Administrator Renée Stapleton doubled the fine for willful violation.

“Ensuring employees are protected from harm by implementing clearly recognized and legally obligated safety measures must remain a priority for any employer,” Stapleton said. “Willfully and knowingly disregarding such safety measures is absolutely inexcusable.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
KPTV File Image
Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Wilsonville was murdered, police say
Serial killer Dayton Leroy Rogers, 70, faces a fifth resentencing this week following an...
Oregon serial killer ‘Molalla Forest Murderer’ faces fifth re-sentencing
Crabbing boat recovered by the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office
15-year-old boy presumed dead after crabbing boat capsizes in Nestucca Bay
10 arrested during North Portland retail theft operation.
10 arrested during North Portland retail theft operation

Latest News

Suspect charged after 11-year-old killed in 2-car SE Portland crash.
Suspect charged after 11-year-old killed in 2-car SE Portland crash
Suspect wanted in Gresham convenience store assault.
Gresham suspect wanted for throwing ‘chunk of concrete’ at victim
Heather Lee Williams
Detectives seek possible person of interest in Cape Meares deadly shooting
Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Wilsonville, police say