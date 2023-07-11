OSHA fines Dollar Tree in Forest Grove for willfully exposing employees to injury

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon OSHA has fined a Dollar Tree in Forest Grove for willfully exposing employees to potential serious injury from stacked boxes.

OSHA ruled that boxes stacked more than 7-feet high in an employee backroom posed the danger of merchandise collapsing or falling on employees.

The Oregon division issued the $37,000 ticket on June 22 after conducting an inspection on the store. The second investigation was caused by insufficient documentation the employer had sent to Oregon OSHA to show the hazard had been taken care of.

Oregon OSHA deemed the citation “willful” due to the employer’s history of repeatedly disregarding the safety requirement with internal documents stating the stockroom as unsafe.

To encourage Dollar Tree to take unsecure hazards more seriously in the future, Oregon OSHA Administrator Renée Stapleton doubled the fine for willful violation.

“Ensuring employees are protected from harm by implementing clearly recognized and legally obligated safety measures must remain a priority for any employer,” Stapleton said. “Willfully and knowingly disregarding such safety measures is absolutely inexcusable.”

