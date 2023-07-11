Portland traffic stops continue decline new data shows

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Traffic stops by the Portland Police Bureau declined by 3% in 2022, compared to the year prior. The latest data comes from PPB’s annual Stops Data Collection Report.

Throughout the year, officers performed 13,654 driver stops, according to the data. The bureau is expecting this to be the last year of traffic stop declines, with the PPB Traffic Division gaining more staffing.

SEE ALSO: 2 hospitalized after shooting in downtown Portland

“One of the main purposes of this document is to increase transparency regarding the Bureau’s use of stops in contacting members of the community,” said Chief Chuck Lovell. “Our hope is it helps enhance discussion on how we can keep the community safe but do so in the most equitable manner possible.”

Additionally, in 2022, less than 1% of drivers were asked to consent to a search. PPB also reports 2022 as the first year, “there were no significant differences in the request rate between different perceived racial/ethnic groups of drivers.”

The full report can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.