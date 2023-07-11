Celebrating Pride Week in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Pride Week in Portland celebrates LGBTQ+ identities with a week of events and festivities for people of all ages to enjoy and interact with their community.

We know it’s difficult to keep track of all the events happening this week, so we’ve compiled a list of events, meetups, and fundraisers.

Monday

· To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar : Watch the 1995 drag classic at Hollywood Theatre at 7:30 p.m. for $10 a ticket, or $8 for seniors, students, and children.

Tuesday

· PDX Craft Beer Pride Week Tuesday – Color Me Proud: Throw color, party with friends and create a rainbow explosion in the outdoor plaza of Threshold Brewing with proceeds going to Pride Northwest.

· Drag-A-Thon: This drag show will be a 48-hour continuous drag performance attempting to get the Guinness World Record Longest Drag Artist Stage Show and raise money for The Trevor Project.

· Fluid Comedy Presents: SLURPEE FEST: Enjoy frozen drinks as 10 queer comedians share their best 5-minute sets.

Wednesday

· PDX Craft Beer Week Wednesday – Breakside Slabtown Beer Release & Sparkly Rainbow Jello-Shots: $10 rainbow Jell-o shot & award-winning pint of fruit beer combo benefitting The Trevor Project and Urban League of Portland.

· Friends of Dorothy: An art collection of works by queer artists featuring a wide range of mediums, lectures and talks.

· Drag-A-Thon continues.

· Martha Shelley’s We Set the Night on Fire: Martha Shelley, organizer of the first gay protest following Stonewall and cofounder of the Gay Liberation Front will be reading from her new memoir We Set the Night on Fire with a following Q&A.

· Drag the House Up!: Watch local drag performers and queer artists and raise money for Black & Beyond the Binary Collective’s Housing Safety Fund.

Thursday

· PDX Craft Beer Pride Week Thursday – Migration Brewing Pride Pop-Up Bookshop, Beer Release, & Drag Bingo: The brewhouse will be hosting Maggie Mae’s Bookshop for a Pride focused pop-up bookstore alongside food specials and a party wrap-up with Drag Bingo.

· Dadfest – A Drag King Pride Show: A drag KING show with Dad Jams by DJ Aurora and a lineup of 9 drag-dad performers.

· Trans Mixer at Sissy Bar Portland – Mixer for members of the transgender community to enjoy the safe space with food, drink and music.

· Gender Blender: Our Queer Lil Variety Show: Music, comedy and drag show benefitting Meals on Us, Peacock Productionsm Outside In, Q center, Brown Girls Rise and Prosper Notion.

Friday

· PDX Craft Beer Pride Week Friday – Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room Pride Party: A Pride celebration at the Moon Room location releasing a special pub-only beer featuring live DJs, Jell-o shots, pride cocktails and vegan food benefitting Q Center.

· Ankeny Alley Festival: Pride Celebration: A multi-cultural event including local merchants, restaurants and entertainment.

· Lez Stand Up: Pride Edition: Stand Up comedy at The Siren featuring queer comedians.

· Queerer Things Portland Pride – 80′s Remix Dance Party: Party like the very fabric of our world is unraveling at an 80s remix party with this electrifying event celebrating queer culture, 80s nostalgia, and a love for the macabre. Dress up as your favorite character from the show, in your finest 80s threads, or in an outfit queerer than Vecna for this one-night-only event.

· Pride: From a Riot to a Revolution: Friday’s lineup includes queer education, positivity sessions, a drag show and a burlesque show + DJ set, a ticketed event for those 21+.

Saturday

· Portland Pride Waterfront Festival & Parade: Food trucks, performances on the main stage, food vendors, information tents, an art pavilion, and more along the waterfront gearing towards Sunday’s pride parade. Trans Pride march begins on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The Dyke March will begin at 6 p.m.

· PDX Craft Beer Pride Week Saturday: Darcelle XV Blonde IPA re-release party: Gigantic Brewing is rereleasing their previously sold-out beer and donating 10% of all sales to the ACLU Drag Defense Fund

· Rise: We Won’t Go Back: Celebrate a night of Queer Defiance, dancing and drag.

· Proud & Out Loud: A comedy showcase featuring comedians of the LGBTQ+ community.

· Pride: From a Riot to a Revolution: Saturday’s lineup includes speed dating/friending, queer education, positivity sessions, live music performances and drag pop-ups + DJ sets.

· Wet!: A pride pool party with games, activities, and a dance floor DJ’d by MztrKou and food/drink available for purchase.

Sunday

· Portland Pride Parade

· PDX Craft Beer Pride Week – Pride Block Party: The Sports Bra is throwing their 2nd annual Queer Block Party in partnership with their neighbors at SteepleJack Brewing and features DJs, food trucks, drinks, and dancing

