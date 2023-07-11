Rachel & Rose brings the rooftop bar experience to Portland’s ‘Cart Blocks’
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A double-decker bus turned bar, Rachel & Rose is bringing the rooftop bar experience to downtown Portland at the Cart Blocks food truck pod!
FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the spot to learn more.
Rachel & Rose, located at SW 8th and Burnside, is open Tuesday through Saturday starting at 11 a.m. For more information click here.
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.