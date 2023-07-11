Salem residents facing possible payroll tax

People in Salem could soon have more money taken out of their paychecks, with city leaders considering implementing a payroll tax to expand its services.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:43 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Community members weighed in on the proposal at Monday’s City Council meeting. Under the proposal, anyone making just over $62,000 a year would have $42 taken out of their paycheck every month. That equals a little over $500 a year.

With inflation driving up the price of almost everything, some say they simply cannot afford to pay that tax.

“This tax is unaffordable to many. Many of us are struggling to afford housing, food, gas, and utilities,” said Salem resident Margaret May. “All of these things have increased in the last two years.”

“My grocery bill, my utilities, my gas for my car, those expenses and more are all going up,” said Salem resident Riley Haragan. “Even as I cut back and make hard choices on what I want to spend my money on, my dollar is buying less and less and you want to take more of it. No.”

The city argues the “Safe Salem Payroll Tax” is necessary because the city is growing.

With the population rising, they say they need to stabilize and eventually expand services, like police, fire, and help for the homeless.

Under the proposal, employees earning minimum wage would be exempt, however, it would apply to people above $62,000 a year, working within Salem city limits.

In a 5 to 4 vote last night, the City Council decided to move forward with a second reading of the proposal.

It’s not clear yet when that will happen.

But, if the City Council passes the proposal, the payroll tax could take effect as early as July 1st of next year.

