Scoot Henderson debut dampened by injury

The Portland Trailblazers are navigating the off-season as the NBA Summer League started in Las Vegas over the weekend.
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rookie Scoot Henderson’s’ debut was dampened on Friday after he left the game against the Rockets with a right shoulder injury. He did not return to the game and missed Sunday’s game against San Antonio.

No official word has been released regarding his status and if he’ll return. The 19-year-old left the game with 15 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds.

In a press conference on Monday, GM Joe Cronin and Head Coach Chauncey Billups addressed veteran Damian Lillard for the first time.

Cronin says he hasn’t hadn’t spoken to the 11-year veteran since the trade request July 1.

“Over the last three months since the season ended, we had numerous meetings with Dame,” Cronin explained.

“We understood his perspective and what his concerns were so when those concerns were not addressed by July 1, I understood why he went in that direction and it made sense to me.”

Cronin said the goal was always to build around Dame but couldn’t get any ‘win-now’ players.

He also feels he didn’t do enough to keep him.

“The effort being there, which it was, that’s one thing. But actually, following through and getting the result, is a whole other and to that extent, I do feel like I failed dame,” says Cronin.  “Even internally, if we thought hey, we’re going in the right direction here we can get there pretty quickly, if he didn’t feel that it was still a failure on my end.”

“He’s in a spot where he hast to make decisions based on what he needs, and his career and his life. Those decisions are not only his basketball decisions. It comes down to family. It comes down to a lot of things,” Billups said.

Cronin says they will be patient, do what’s best for their team and “if it takes months it takes months.”

