Sherwood’s Adley Rutschman shares All-Star Home Run Derby spotlight with his dad

SEATTLE, Wash. (KPTV) - Sherwood native and Oregon State University alum Adley Rutschman made his All-Star debut Monday night at the Home Run Derby, and he did it with his dad by his side.

Adley, now catcher for the Baltimore Orioles, wanted to put on a show, and that he did with 27 first round homers. Twenty-one from the left side of the plate, six from the right. He was unable to advance against the seven other heavy hitters but what a blast to the past and to the future.

“It’s one of those things you dream about as a kid to be here now, it’s crazy,” said Adley.

Life is crazy good for Adley who is now part of the show with the best seat in the house behind the dish after he used to come and see the Seattle Mariner’s from the cheap seats.

“I remember seeing this field for the first time, we were sitting in the upper deck up there in right field,” he said.

Now 25 years old, Adley was just 8 when he wont the Hit, Pitch and Run contest in Seattle.

“It just feels surreal to be on a big league field at that age you sit there and you remember everything vividly because it is one of those core memories to now being here, and I remember last playing here for the first time and it’s just crazy. Crazy amount of emotions. That time frame for me to now,” he said.

The big league stage is a personal playground for Adley and his dad, Randy.

“I was kind of in shell shock, I was kind of like, huh!? Kinda in that a little bit, ok, he’s in the Home Run Derby, shoot,” Randy said.

Randy was the hand-selected Home Run Debry pitcher for his son with a sold-out stadium turned into their own backyard.

“We always had these little mock home run derbies from the time he was a little kid even this past year every once in a while, ok, let’s pretend we are in the Home Run Derby. It’s something you forget, you don’t even put on the bucket list just because you know it doesn’t seem possible but it’s been great,” Randy said. “His teammates with the Orioles have been great and incredible people and the organization has been awesome.”

The No. 1 overall draft pick out of Oregon State in 2019 is a local hero in Baltimore which is a long way from Tater Field back home in Sherwood.

“I think it’s one of those father-son things that you dream about. I know we dreamt about it when I was growing up and to be here now, it doesn’t feel real really,” Adley said. “I know it’s not going to feel real until a couple of days after like, wow, that was awesome.”

Adley is one of 34 first-time All-Stars. His mom, dad and sister will be in the house Griffey build for his All-Star Game debut on Tuesday night.

