Suspect charged after 11-year-old killed in 2-car SE Portland crash.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:14 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim in a deadly car crash late Saturday as an 11-year-old boy.

PPB said at about 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the crash at Southeast 102nd Avenue and Southeast Washington Street. When they arrived, they found two damaged vehicles, with one flipped on its roof.

On Tuesday, PPB identified the victim as Ryan Ambrose, 11, of Portland, who was a passenger in the car driven by a family member.

The driver of the other car was identified as Duprie Smith, who was found with a gunshot wound. Smith was taken to the hospital with injuries before being released, booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and charged with Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants and Manslaughter in the First Degree.

Investigators are saying speed and alcohol were primary factors in the crash.

