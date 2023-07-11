Suspect wanted in Gresham convenience store assault.

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspect in an unsolved assault.

Officers with the Gresham Police Department responded March 4 around 8:37 p.m. at the Glisan Market in the 16100 block of Glisan Street.

Investigators have not detailed what happened in the attack, but ask anyone who can identify the person to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719.

