Suspect wanted in Gresham convenience store assault

Suspect wanted in Gresham convenience store assault.
Suspect wanted in Gresham convenience store assault.(Gresham Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:54 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspect in an unsolved assault.

Officers with the Gresham Police Department responded March 4 around 8:37 p.m. at the Glisan Market in the 16100 block of Glisan Street.

Investigators have not detailed what happened in the attack, but ask anyone who can identify the person to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719.

