Union HS coach Brian Hunter to toss batting practice for American League All-Stars

SEATTLE, Wash. (KPTV) - The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is Tuesday night in Seattle, and the exhibition has a very Pacific Northwest flare on and off the field.

Brian Hunter is a one-time Seattle Mariner who was drafted out of Fort Vancouver High School in 1989. Hunter is now a baseball coach with his brother, Lee, at Union High School.

The Titans’ leader is having a real moment after a 10-year MLB career; the man who never made an All-Star team was asked by a friend in the game, Dusty Baker, to toss batting practice to his American League All-Stars ahead of the 93rd Midsummer Classic in the Emerald City.

“We became friends only as he became manager, I always wanted to play for him, so I had a lot of my best games against him. From here, I guess a lot of players have that same sentiment,” Hunter said.

It was a big deal to get that call from Baker.

“Unbelievably honored. I am so grateful for this opportunity,” Hunter said. “I’m still trying to digest it all and take it all in but this is an unbelievable opportunity to be hanging out with the best players in the world.”

The kids back at Union High School think it’s pretty cool too.

“We go from the Union High School, the Titans to the big leagues, so my players were really excited when I told them and let them know that I was going to be throwing BP and being a coach here, so this is an exciting time for all of us and the Union Titans,” he said.

