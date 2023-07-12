3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois

A Greyhound bus crash involving multiple semi-trucks left three dead and 14 injured Wednesday morning near Highland, Illinois. KMOV's Alex Gaul reports on LNL.
By Meghan McKinzie and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:17 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A Greyhound bus crash involving multiple semi-trucks left three dead and fourteen injured.

Illinois State Police told News 4 the Greyhound bus hit three tractor-trailers that were parked in the off ramp on a rest stop on westbound I-70 just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said the Greyhound bus was traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis.

Authorities confirmed three people on the bus were killed and 14 were seriously injured in crash, involving the Greyhound bus and multiple semi-trucks. They also stated that no one in the trucks were injured.

Four were transported on a helicopter and 10 more were rushed to the local hospitals by ambulance.

Greyhound bus officials released a statement saying, “We can confirm an incident occurred this morning involving Greyhound schedule number 1675 traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis. Multiple passengers, including our driver, have been transported to the hospital. Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time. We are working closely with local authorities and a relief bus is on the way for passengers.”

The bus was believed to be carrying about 30 people, including the driver, the Associated Press reported.

The state police spokesperson was not sure if the bus driver was among those killed or injured or if all of those involved were passengers.

Westbound traffic is still backed up for miles, and the highway is still closed.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

