75-year-old delivery driver dies after industrial metal fell on him, coroner says

FILE - The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.
FILE - The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:16 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A 75-year-old man was killed in what appeared to be a freak accident at an industrial plant in Kentucky Wednesday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, Edwin Hamilton was making a delivery to the plant when a piece of industrial metal fell on him when he was outside his vehicle, killing him.

His body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Wilsonville was murdered.
Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Wilsonville was murdered, police say
Serial killer Dayton Leroy Rogers, 70, faces a fifth resentencing this week following an...
Oregon serial killer ‘Molalla Forest Murderer’ faces fifth re-sentencing
Heather Lee Williams
Detectives seek possible person of interest in Cape Meares deadly shooting
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
4-vehicle crash sends Clark County driver to hospital.
4-vehicle crash sends Clark County driver to hospital

Latest News

FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman should be eligible for death penalty, prosecutor argues
FILE - The new Anchor Plaza and Taproom stands behind the center-field scoreboard at AT&T Park...
Anchor Brewing halting operations after 127 years
A South Carolina mom said her 6-year-old son is a hero after his brave action saved his...
‘Superhero for a big brother’: 2-year-old saved from drowning by his 6-year-old brother
Noodle, a 3-month-old kitten, was hit by a car in May.
Blind, 3-legged kitten finds forever home on National Kitten Day