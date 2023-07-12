9 dogs found abused, 1 dead in Sherwood dogfight

SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – A Sherwood man is in police custody after an extensive investigation into dog abuse.

Officers with the Sherwood Police Department responded March 19 to the 14000 block of SW Willamette Drive after receiving reports of a dogfight in progress. On scene, police say they found multiple dogs, owned by 38-year-old Jonathon Lundbom, in the backyard acting aggressively and one Labrador Retriever on the ground, not moving.

Police were able to get the dog to the Tualatin Animal Hospital but despite medical attention, the dog did not survive. Following medical reports pointed to a history of abuse and neglect.

SEE ALSO: 4-vehicle crash sends Clark County driver to hospital

According to Sherwood P.D., an investigation was launched with help from the Tualatin Animal Hospital, Washington County Animal Control, the Oregon Humane Society, and the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Police said in the following months they conducted multiple interviews and continued visiting the house, seeing little to no food or water for up to nine dogs living in the backyard at a time.

Owner Lundbom was unable to be found, however, until Friday, when the 38-year-old was taken into custody and charged with Animal Neglect in the Second Degree. Lundbom was subsequently booked into the Washington County Jail.

Sherwood P.D. says the investigation is ongoing and officers are hoping to find placement for the remaining dogs.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.