Adley Rutschman’s family celebrates his first MLB All-Star appearance

SEATTLE, Wash. (KPTV) - A young baseball star from Sherwood has most certainly arrived at his biggest moment to date during his first MLB All-Star Game appearance.

In 2006, a then 8-year-old Adley Rutschman won the Pitch, Hit and Run contest at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Flash-forward 17 years, and big league dreams have reached far beyond belief of the mind, body and soul from a grounded family up-bringing.

SEE ALSO: Sherwood’s Adley Rutschman shares All-Star Home Run Derby spotlight with his dad

“Just try to enjoy it, take it for what it is,” Adley, pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles, said.

The 25-year-old Oregon State Beaver great has many more monumental moments ahead in his pro career but he’ll always have a core memory with Home Run Derby performance on Monday. Twenty-seven first round blasts, the most ever by a switch-hitter, and his dad, Randy, was on the bump to serve them up on a platter just like they were back at Tater Field in Sherwood.

“I think it was that moment. Just the fact that we did something together,” Adley said. “I don’t think anything is going to come close to beating that.”

Tater Field in Sherwood to the 93rd All-Star Game in Seattle for Adley Rutschman @fox12oregon 🌟 #ProBeavs pic.twitter.com/H9sF885l5m — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) July 11, 2023

“You heard the crowd erupt and it was just like you’ve taken a thousand shots of adrenaline one time, that I will remember,” Randy Rutschman said. “That first uproar from the crowd.”

From Baltimore with love, back home in the Pacific Northwest, Adley’s biggest support system was sitting just 25-rows up for the 93rd Midsummer Classic.

“Rutschman’s perform pretty well under pressure,” said Josie Rutschman, Adley’s younger sister.

Josie, a Linfield grad, is two years younger and continuously in awe of her big bro and pops.

“It was just this high, it was so much fun then after just crying, just so, so proud of both of them. They did so good,” she said.

Adley’s mom, Carol, was pretty moved too.

“We watched the MLB station over and over. I think we replayed the moment to just embrace it, I don’t think it could have gone any better,” Carol Rutschman said. “You can’t paint a better picture than that, it was really special.”

What’s this fetch on eBay a decade from now? #ClutchMan pic.twitter.com/ccFj3Juxx7 — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) July 11, 2023

Twenty-five years of watching her little boy grow into an All-Star big leaguer and superstar leader in life.

“I think what I am most proud of is the way that he can see the best in every situation, even when he broke his collar bone when he was in the second grade, he said, ‘Mom, I was safe!’ He always finds the best in every situation and I think that is going to take him far,” Carol said.

SEE ALSO: Union HS coach Brian Hunter to toss batting practice for American League All-Stars

Oregon Sports Hall of Fame grandpa, Ad Rutschman, has enjoyed this all immensely from his home in McMinnville.

“He really started it, and I really feel like the name carries so much weight with him being the only college coach in history to have national champions in two sports and just everything he did at Linfield and for Hillsboro sports, I think it makes him really proud that Adley has carried that legacy to this level,” Josie said of her grandpa.

The Rutschman pack will travel back down I-5 together home to Sherwood for Adley to enjoy some of his All-Star break in Oregon.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.