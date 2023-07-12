Cascade Pika Watch searches for the most adorable critter in the Gorge

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. (KPTV) – Cascade Pika Watch in partnership with the Oregon Zoo is hitting the trails around the Columbia River Gorge to find pika!

With the species being most active from May to September, now is a perfect time to spot them. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise heads down the trail with a Cascade Pika Watch volunteer and zoo staffers to learn more about the woodland creature.

Learn more about volunteering with Cascade Pika Watch, click here.

