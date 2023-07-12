Custodians in Portland Public Schools allege sexual harassment

Custodians harassment
Custodians harassment(kptv)
By Anna Katayama
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:57 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Several custodians who work in Portland Public Schools are coming forward with allegations of sexual harassment. 

One of them testified before the school board at its meeting Tuesday night.  She says numerous complaints have been met with little or no action.

Malak Elkher gave up a job she wanted just four weeks into her employment as a custodian in Portland Public Schools. The sexual harassment perpetrated by supervisors was unbearable.  She began work at Jackson Middle School and requested a transfer to a different school where she the harassment continued.  She said she is a single mother and planned to support her baby with this job.

Union steward Gabe Penk with the SEIU is collecting information on the complaints filed by custodians. 

“The custodial department is largely male dominated and it’s probably that because of the culture that PPS tolerates – lots of women are not comfortable or safe unfortunately working here.”  Penk said the sexual harassment issues have been ongoing for months.

Portland Public Schools released this statement Tuesday in response.

“We are aware of the allegations made by SEIU and are investigating.  Portland Public Schools  prohibits sexual harassment and retaliation of any kind, including firing, for making a good-faith complaint.  The district is deeply committed to fostering and maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all our employees.”

Malak says she reported the harassment to supervisors, to human resources and later to the Bureau of Labor and Industries but those responsible are still working at the district and she is without a job.

