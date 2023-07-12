Gresham man gets 10 years for meth distribution

FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine(MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – A Gresham man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being arrested with methamphetamine in Deschutes County.

According to court documents, law enforcement first began investigating Dennis Richard DeChenne Jr., 39, in April 2020 after learning he was taking large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin to Central Oregon for sale.

Once in Bend, court documents show DeChenne would stay at a Bend hotel temporarily while local runners sold the drugs.

SEE ALSO: Hillsboro church out thousands of dollars after theft

He was eventually located by Central Oregon Drug Enforcement at a casino in Southern Oregon and arrested the following day. During a search, CODE team members found two pounds of meth and a loaded pistol in his car.

DeChenne would later plead guilty to criminal information with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

He was sentenced Wednesday to 130 months in prison and five years’ supervised release.

