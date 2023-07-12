Latest northern lights forecast: Not much hope for the Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Stories have been circulating on the internet (including by FOX 12) suggested Oregon and Washington are among 17 states that may experience the Northern Lights this week. But, KPTV Meteorologist Jeff Forgeron says the latest forecasts put a damper on that hope.

The Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks has forecast auroral activity on Thursday in Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Indiana, Maine and Maryland.

However, on Wednesday Foregeron said the latest forecast models aren’t as optimistic.

SEE ALSO: Get the latest FOX 12 Oregon weather forecast

“From what I’ve seen/read, it’s unlikely,” said Foregeron. “And even when the conditions are favorable, it’s not always a sure thing.”

Northern Lights occur when a magnetic solar wind slams into the Earth’s magnetic field and causes atoms in the upper atmosphere to glow. The lights appear suddenly and the intensity varies.

SEE ALSO: Webb Space Telescope reveals moment of stellar birth, dramatic close-up of 50 baby stars

A geomagnetic index known as Kp ranks auroral activity on a scale from zero to nine, with zero being not very active and nine being bright and active. The Geophysical Institute has forecast Kp 6 for Thursday’s storm.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.