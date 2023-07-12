Let the warmup begin...again

Happy Tuesday,

Our cloud cover cleared out today and it looks like we’ll top out in the low 80s in the Portland Metro area. Basically we are spot on average right now! This marks the start of a warmup. Tomorrow will see similar early morning clouds to afternoon sun with highs in the low 80s again. Add a couple of degrees to that and a few less clouds for Thursday. Friday through Sunday has the potential to be another brief heat wave. A ridge starts taking over the upper levels of the atmosphere on Thursday night, it is possible to be in the low 90s Friday and Sunday and low to mid-90s Saturday. It is short-lived however as highs drop back into the 80s Monday and high 70s Tuesday. Overnight it will be at or above average, (58) all ween with Sunday starting off the warmest with a low of 62.

Today marks the 22nd day with no measurable precipitation, but that’s no where near the top five records of consecutive dry days. #5 is 55 days and #1 is 71 set back in the summer of 1967

