Lincoln City P.D. arrest 2 in child sex abuse cases

LINCOLN CITY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lincoln City police say two men are in custody after attempting to lure minors for sex.

The first arrest came after officers received reports 34-year-old Ceotis Rhodes, of Lincoln City, was trying to initiate sexual contact with a 16-year-old. During the investigation, officers received information to charge Rhodes with Luring a Minor and Attempted Sexual Abuse in the second degree.

Rhodes was booked into Lincoln County jail with bail set at $200,000.

SEE ALSO: 9 dogs found abused, 1 dead in Sherwood dogfight

The second arrest came after officers posed as an underage child on multiple social platforms. According to the Lincoln City P.D., officers were immediately contacted by multiple adults offering to meet the minor for sex.

According to police, one of these people was 32-year-old Daniel Wilson, of Tacoma, who traveled to Lincoln City to meet with someone he believed was 15 years old. Once at the agreed meeting spot, Wilson was arrested and charged with Luring a Minor, Online Sexual Corruption of a Child in the first degree, Attempted Rape III, and Attempted Sodomy III.

Wilson was booked into Lincoln County Jail with bail set at $250,000.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.