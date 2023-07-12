LIVE: Iceland volcano erupting

Iceland volcano
Iceland volcano(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:33 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A volcano in southwestern Iceland began erupting Monday, the country’s meteorological authorities said, 11 months after its last eruption officially ended.

The eruption is in an uninhabited valley near the mountain Litli-Hrútur, some 19 miles southwest of the capital, Reykjavik.

The area, known broadly as Fagradalsfjall volcano, has erupted twice in the last two years without causing damage or disruptions to flights despite being near Keflavik Airport, Iceland’s international air traffic hub.

The airport remained open Monday and no flights were affected.

“The lava fissure appears small at first sight,” television reporter Kristjan Unnarsson, who was aboard a helicopter about an hour after the eruption began Monday afternoon, told viewers.

Authorities urged people not to trek to the volcano.

“It is not a little hike,” Kristin Gudmundsdottir, a natural hazard specialist at the Met Office, told The Associated Press. “We need to wait and see how the eruption develops.”

A 2021 eruption in the same area produced spectacular lava flows for several months. Hundreds of thousands people flocked to see the spectacular sight.

Iceland, which sits above a volcanic hotspot in the North Atlantic, averages an eruption every four to five years.

The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which spewed huge clouds of ash into the atmosphere and led to widespread airspace closures over Europe. More than 100,000 flights were grounded, stranding millions of international travellers and causing air travel for days because of concerns the ash could damage jet engines.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Wilsonville was murdered.
Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Wilsonville was murdered, police say
Serial killer Dayton Leroy Rogers, 70, faces a fifth resentencing this week following an...
Oregon serial killer ‘Molalla Forest Murderer’ faces fifth re-sentencing
Heather Lee Williams
Detectives seek possible person of interest in Cape Meares deadly shooting
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
4-vehicle crash sends Clark County driver to hospital.
4-vehicle crash sends Clark County driver to hospital

Latest News

The man who police say went along with his mother's lies about being missing for eight years...
Texas man speaks about fabricating disappearance for 8 years
FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Appropriations subcommittee...
FBI Director Chris Wray defends the ‘real FBI’ against criticism from House Republicans
FBI Director Chris Wray defends the ‘real FBI’ against criticism from House Republicans
President Joe Biden credited NATO leaders for their resolve in supporting Ukraine against...
At NATO summit, Biden says ‘our unity will not falter’ on Ukraine
A father and son were killed in a crash involving a suspected drunken driver.
Father, son killed in crash by suspected repeat DUI driver while visiting college together