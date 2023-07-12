Office complex fire in Hazelwood neighborhood

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A second-alarm fire in the Hazelwood neighborhood was burning in an unoccupied office space, firefighters say.

Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Portland Fire & Rescue and Gresham Fire and Emergency Services responded to a commercial fire in Southeast Portland in the 14100 block of Southeast Stark. The fire was dispatched out with several callers driving by and claiming smoke was pushing out of what could be an apartment complex.

The first truck to arrive on scene reported the structure was an office complex with smoke and fire on the front of the building. Crews searched the building and confirmed there were no occupants. Later interviews with the building owner and supervisor confirmed the building is currently unoccupied.

Firefighters found fire in the lowest floor and second level of the building and a second alarm was called as fire spread to the attic. After a confirming second search for occupants the fire in the lower level was extinguished. The second level and attic space were extinguished shortly after.

The fire took around 20 minutes and fully extinguished after 30.

