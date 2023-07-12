One more mild day before the warmup begins

3-day heat wave begins Friday
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:52 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Temperatures in the Portland metro area have popped into the low 80s, so we’ll likely finish out the day in the low to mid 80s. We got lots of afternoon sunshine today after some patchy morning cloud cover.

Plan on even fewer morning clouds tomorrow, and slightly warmer afternoon temperatures. The ridge of high pressure that has been sitting over the southwest really strengthens and pushes north into our region Friday, pushing our high temperatures into the low 90s. Saturday looks like the hottest day, with temperatures in the mid 90s. We’ll likely still be at or above 90 degrees on Sunday before we get a drastic cooldown next week. We can call Friday through Sunday a heatwave because we’re expecting 3 consecutive days in the 90s, but thankfully nothing is pointing to extreme heat or anything longer than a few days. Overnight temperatures are also staying warm but reasonable, in the low 60s.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory that starts Friday afternoon for the coast range and south valley and continues through Saturday evening. The Portland metro area, central valley, Gorge and foothills will be under a heat advisory Saturday afternoon and evening only.

As the ridge moves east early next week, it’ll allow onshore flow to return on Monday. That’ll be a 10-15 degree cooldown from Sunday to Monday- plus the addition of morning clouds- so that’ll feel pretty refreshing. It looks like another ridge will start to strengthen around the middle of next week, so enjoy a couple of cooler days before we start to warm up again on Wednesday

