Police seek help finding missing Oregon City man with schizophrenia

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man with schizophrenia.

Police say 40-year-old Remir Valerievich Valesa left his Hunter Avenue home on Sunday.

Valesa is diagnosed with schizophrenia and needs medication. He also doesn’t own a phone.

SEE ALSO: Lincoln City P.D. arrest 2 in child sex abuse cases

Police describe Valesa as having brown hair, 5′10″ tall, 200 pounds, and last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Remir Valesa, you’re asked to contact police at 503-655-8211, re: case #23-014308

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.