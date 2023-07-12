Statewide referee shortage as fall sports season approaches

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - According to the Oregon Athletic Officials Association and the Oregon School Activities Association, the state is once again in dire need of referees as the fall sports season is just around the corner.

Over the last few years, both organizations have had a shortage of referees when it comes to high school football, but now they have a shortage when it comes to all sports including volleyball, soccer and basketball.

Jack Folliard, OAOA Executive Director said about six years ago, there were about 3,800 officials in the state. Now they’re down to about 2,500. Last school year, there was an 8% increase in officials across the state but are still looking to hire about 500 more.

“I think the pandemic when things shut down a lot of the officials did not come back,” Folliard said. “And the other thing is, we have an average age of our officials is climbing, and a lot of the officials are retiring and we’re not getting the young officials to fill the bucket,”

The shortage has caused games to be rescheduled or cancelled and Folliard says that will happen again this school year.

“Football officials were jammed doing a 4 o’clock freshman game. When they’re done with that after about three hours, they got to go to a varsity game and do another three hours and that’s really takes a toll on our officials for sure,” Folliard exaplained.

Meg Godfrey, the President of the Pacer Athletic Club and a mom of three, says Lakeridge High will have three football games on a Thursday this year, including the highly anticipated homecoming game. According to Godfrey having games during the week can take a toll on the student athletes.

“Now you’re playing on a Thursday, oh and then you have a test on Friday, so it really I think hard for the kids to be a student athlete,” Godfrey said. “A lot of alumni come into town, but they don’t anticipate it’s going to be a Thursday night so a lot of times we have a lower spectator attendance at games.”

Another factor that may cause lower applicants is dealing with physical altercations on the sidelines and not wanting to be involved.

“We teach our officials how to lots of teaching on how to handle, unruly crowd and unruly coaches,” said Folliard. “There are the key coaches can come a crowd down in a heartbeat if they really work at it

“It’s all about the kids. It’s not about the parents so I think us parents really need to step up and say enough is enough and behavior is not tolerated,” says Godfrey.

OAOA says there will be a 10-20% pay increase for officials over the next couple of years, in hope that will help drive interest.

To apply, www.newofficials.org

