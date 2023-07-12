Turning warmer over the next few days

Good morning! It’s a pretty cloudy start to our Wednesday here in northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Multiple layers of clouds are building overhead, including the low elevation marine layer and some mid-level clouds. The mid-level clouds are linked to a weak trough of low pressure sliding across the Pacific Northwest. Today should turn out to be a partly cloudy day, and a touch warmer than Tuesday. Highs will range between the low to mid 80s across the metro area.

Our warming trend will continue Thursday through Saturday, with a short-lived heat wave expected Friday-Sunday. Tomorrow doesn’t look all that bad. Expect to see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. A ridge of high pressure is forecast to build out of the Southwest this weekend. As it stretches northward, it’ll send our afternoon temperatures into the low to mid 90s. The hottest day should be Saturday with temperatures between 94-97 degrees.

The heat ridge will shift eastward over the Great Basin and Intermountain West early next week, opening the door to cooler marine air from the west. As onshore flow strengthens, the marine layer will build in both Monday morning & Tuesday morning. Highs will go from the low 90s Sunday to the mid to upper 70s Monday. It’ll be quite the cool down!

Have a great Wednesday!

