What a week: Lakeridge HS grad drafted in 3rd round, then honorary All-Star bat boy

SEATTLE, Wash. (KPTV) - Paul Wilson, who just graduated from Lakeridge High School, is in a Major League Baseball dream state after being drafted in the third round on Monday, then in the American League dugout as honorary bat boy on Tuesday.

“Really just hanging out with all the guys and watching the All-Star Game from the best seats possible,” Wilson said. “It’s awesome and hopefully it’s going to keep getting better as the years go on and I keep progressing in my professional career that really hasn’t even started yet.”

Picture this: You’re 18, a new high school graduate, a 3rd round draft pick by the Detroit Tigers, asked by American League manager and family friend Dusty Baker to be an honorary bat boy at the 93rd MLB All-Star Game. This is life for @paul_wilson55 @WeAreLakeridge @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ZgoLJeI1KG — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) July 11, 2023

Wilson is a kid bigger than his All-Star bat boy britches, but that’s not his fault.

“The pants you are going to see are a little long, I think they made them a little long on purpose,” he said.

Wilson can thank his dad’s old big league coach, Dusty Baker, for that sizing.

“He was questioning my waste-size, he was like, ‘you are that big of a waste?’ Wilson explained. “‘Yeah, do I look skinnier than that?’”

The 6-foot-5 power lefty from the Lakeridge High School class of 2023 is all grown up and on the prowl to his path as a pro after being drafted 76th overall in Round 3 by the Detroit Tigers.

“I can’t wait for what the future holds,” he said.

An Oregon State University commit as a freshman, Wilson is eager to get his professional career underway, just like his father, Trevor, who was drafted in 1985.

SEE ALSO: Union HS coach Brian Hunter to toss batting practice for American League All-Stars

World Series winning manager Baker has known Wilson since he was a baby.

“It was a hug and seeing how we were doing. We were talking on the phone before this week to make sure everything was going to go smoothly and it did,” Wilson said of Baker. “My cheeks are going to hurt tomorrow from smiling so much. It’s gonna be good.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.