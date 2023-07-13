10-year-old girl missing from Grants Pass, police say

GRANTS PASS (KPTV) - The Grants Pass Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find 10-year-old Ava Sandgren, who was last seen in the area of Southeast 9th Street and Southeast L Street Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Ava is a white female who stands approximately 5′02″ tall, weighs 100 pounds, has straight shoulder-length brown hair in braids, and has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, denim shorts, and black and white Converse sneakers. Based on her age Ava is considered an at-risk missing person.

Anyone with information about Ava Sandgren’s whereabouts should call their local police department or the Grants Pass Police Department at 541-450-6260 and reference case #23-29592.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.