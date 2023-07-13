3-day heat wave begins tomorrow

Happy Thursday to you all,

As we approach the hottest part of the day we are already in the low 80s which puts us on track to make the mid-80s at least. Temperatures right now are up to 5 degrees warmer than yesterday. The ridge of high pressure we’ve been watching is starting to built over the PACNW and we are still expecting three days in the 90s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Saturday is still on track to be the hottest of the heat wave in the mid-90s. On Monday we will see the very bottom of a trough of low pressure which is passing just above us through Washington and Canada. This should drop our highs back into the high 70s maybe low 80s Monday. But these cooler temperatures are short lived as we be back to average on Tuesday, 82, and climbing again as we go through midweek. Each model run tends to put temperatures a little warmer so at this point we could see another 90 degree toward the middle/end of next week.

Overnight will be at or above average just a little through the entire week. The warmest lows will be Saturday and Sunday morning in the low 60s. As we pass through Monday we should see lows a bit cooler in the mid-50s then a bit warmer in the upper 50s as we go through midweek.

The Fire Weather Watch has been extended. It’s now in place for Friday AND Saturday.

