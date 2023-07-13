Blazers’ Scoot Henderson out for remainder of Summer League

Scoot Henderson arrives at Barclays Center before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22,...
Scoot Henderson arrives at Barclays Center before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:27 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Trail Blazers confirm rookie guard Scoot Henderson is out for the remainder of the 2023 NBA Summer League. Henderson left the first game of the summer league with a right shoulder injury.

Playing with the NBA G League Ignite since 2021, Henderson was selected as the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

During his debut against Houston on Friday, Henderson left the game with 15 points, six assists and five rebounds.

The Blazers are currently 2-1, with the next game set for 6 p.m. Thursday against the Orlando Magic.

