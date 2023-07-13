Blazers’ Scoot Henderson out for remainder of Summer League

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Trail Blazers confirm rookie guard Scoot Henderson is out for the remainder of the 2023 NBA Summer League. Henderson left the first game of the summer league with a right shoulder injury.

Playing with the NBA G League Ignite since 2021, Henderson was selected as the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

SEE ALSO: Scoot Henderson debut dampened by injury

During his debut against Houston on Friday, Henderson left the game with 15 points, six assists and five rebounds.

The Blazers are currently 2-1, with the next game set for 6 p.m. Thursday against the Orlando Magic.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.