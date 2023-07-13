Duplex fire leaves family displaced

Kalama, WA. house fire
Kalama, WA. house fire(Cowlitz County Fire District 5)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:51 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KALAMA Ore. (KPTV) - A family is displaced after a two alarm fire in a Washington duplex.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Cowlitz County Fire District 5 was dispatched to a duplex fire with a report of flames coming out of the windows.

Neighbors were unsure if the duplex was occupied. A second alarm was immediately called.

SEE ALSO: Ambulance called after house fire in Centennial Neighborhood

A young boy from a neighboring duplex saw the fire and alerted the family, likely saving them from injury according to Cowlitz County Fire.

The fire had started on the exterior of the duplex and the people inside had no idea the building was on fire.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they confirmed both units had been evacuated. Crews began to work on the fire which had spread to the attic. The fire did not spread to the second living unit.

Red Cross was called to assist the displaced family. The fire is still under investigation and no one was injured.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Wilsonville was murdered.
Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Wilsonville was murdered, police say
Serial killer Dayton Leroy Rogers, 70, faces a fifth resentencing this week following an...
Oregon serial killer ‘Molalla Forest Murderer’ faces fifth re-sentencing
Heather Lee Williams
Detectives seek possible person of interest in Cape Meares deadly shooting
4-vehicle crash sends Clark County driver to hospital.
4-vehicle crash sends Clark County driver to hospital
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in limited U.S. states

Latest News

Kaitlin Barber, 28, missing from Gresham
Woman missing from Gresham over a week
Teens get FBI training this week during camp
Oregon teens get hands-on learning with Portland FBI during week-long academy
Oregon teens get hands-on learning with Portland FBI during week-long academy
Police still searching for Gresham concrete suspect