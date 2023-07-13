Duplex fire leaves family displaced

KALAMA Ore. (KPTV) - A family is displaced after a two alarm fire in a Washington duplex.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Cowlitz County Fire District 5 was dispatched to a duplex fire with a report of flames coming out of the windows.

Neighbors were unsure if the duplex was occupied. A second alarm was immediately called.

SEE ALSO: Ambulance called after house fire in Centennial Neighborhood

A young boy from a neighboring duplex saw the fire and alerted the family, likely saving them from injury according to Cowlitz County Fire.

The fire had started on the exterior of the duplex and the people inside had no idea the building was on fire.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they confirmed both units had been evacuated. Crews began to work on the fire which had spread to the attic. The fire did not spread to the second living unit.

Red Cross was called to assist the displaced family. The fire is still under investigation and no one was injured.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.