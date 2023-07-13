Kotek signs controversial abortion, ghost gun bills into law

Kotek file photo.
Kotek file photo.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:55 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has signed two new house bills relating to abortion rights and ghost guns.

HB 2002 protects the rights of all Oregonians older than 15 to access reproductive healthcare and allows minors younger than 15 to access care without parental permission in certain cases. Additionally, healthcare providers and public officials are protected from out-of-state investigations, prosecution or civil liability related to providing reproductive healthcare.

HB 2002 also adds insurance coverage requirements for gender-affirming care, requiring coverage for “medically necessary as determined by the physical or behavioral health care provider who prescribes the treatment; and prescribed in accordance with accepted standards of care.”

HB 2005 on untraceable and unmarked “ghost guns.” This incudes possessing, selling and making the weapons and some components. The bill punishes the manufacturing, importing, offering for sale or transferring undetectable firearm by maximum of 10 years’ imprisonment, $250,000 fine or both.

Kotek signed the bills into law Thursday.

