Live Nation offering 4 tickets for $80 to selects shows in Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - This month, you can buy tickets to experience live music on a budget.

Live Nation is putting on its “Summer’s Live” promotion where you can grab four concert tickets for only $80. This is promotion is going on all across the country, and the Pacific Northwest will be hosting some of the biggest names in rock.

You can soon buy tickets to see bands like The Goo Goo Dolls, Counting Crows, All American Rejects, Avenged Sevenfold, Young the Giant, Weezer, Lindsey Stirling, Chevelle, Falling in Reverse, and many others.

Presales begin on July 18, and general sale runs from July 19 until Aug. 1.

