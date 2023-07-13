Live Nation offering 4 tickets for $80 to selects shows in Pacific Northwest

For the Valley, the limited-time offer includes tickets to 3 Doors Down, 5 Seconds of Summer,...
For the Valley, the limited-time offer includes tickets to 3 Doors Down, 5 Seconds of Summer, All American Rejects, Avenged Sevenfold, Big Time Rush, Chevelle, Counting Crows, Lil Durk, Shinedown, and many others.(MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:54 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - This month, you can buy tickets to experience live music on a budget.

Live Nation is putting on its “Summer’s Live” promotion where you can grab four concert tickets for only $80. This is promotion is going on all across the country, and the Pacific Northwest will be hosting some of the biggest names in rock.

You can soon buy tickets to see bands like The Goo Goo Dolls, Counting Crows, All American Rejects, Avenged Sevenfold, Young the Giant, Weezer, Lindsey Stirling, Chevelle, Falling in Reverse, and many others.

Presales begin on July 18, and general sale runs from July 19 until Aug. 1.

For more information, click here.

