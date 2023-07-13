Local track star preparing for busy summer

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Lake Oswego’s Mia Brahe-Pederson is heating up this summer!

Her latest stage, the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene. She finished 7th overall in the 100-meter race with a time of 11.08 seconds.

“I went into it kind of like oh it’s gonna be a learning experience,” Brahe-Penderson said. “I’m not really expecting too much out of myself. Then I got there, and I got through the first round of the 100 I’m like hey, I’m kind of in here with these professionals that I’ve been looking up to for so long, It kind of just made me think like look at how far I’ve come.”

The All-American and National Champion even raced next to her American sprinter, Sha’carri Richardson, someone she’s looked up to for years.

“She just said look you are so young and so talented and you have so much upside. Don’t let anybody try to take that from you don’t let anybody try dim your lights and she was really sweet the whole time very supportive.”

The 17-year old was also the only female high school athlete to run the final in the 100m and 200m. In that same week, she signed her first NIL deal with Nike.

“Signing with such a big company, like that who is just so dominant and especially in the world of athletics. It gives me a lot of confidence just going into a meet like that knowing you have such a huge brand behind you supporting you.”

Next up, she will compete in the 100m, 200m and the 4x100 in the North American Central American Caribbean Athletics Association, NACACAA, representing U.S.A. She says she has unfinished business trying to break 11-seconds.

“I still don’t think that’s out of the picture. I was dealing with some injuries this weekend, minor injuries, but still they kind of prohibited me from doing exactly what I wanted to do I think that if I’m healthy next week, that I could definitely drop below that 11-second barrier that would be really exciting for me.”

as for her plans for the rest of the summer, she’ll be heading to the Junior Olympics then vacation to spend some time with her family before starting her senior year.

“I leave for Croatia with my family for just a fun trip. So I can just go without being on the track for a couple weeks. I’m sure I’ll kind of start to go a little bit crazy without being able to run, but I think it’ll be ultimately good for my mind and my body just kind of have a break,” says Brahe- Pederson.

