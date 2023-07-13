Man arrested after struggle with Milwaukie police; fentanyl, guns seized

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - Drugs and guns were seized after a man was arrested by Milwaukie police on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 2:15 p.m., Milwaukie police were called to the 12200 block of Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard to check on a man passed out in a car. Police say officers found 30-year-old Ryker D. Mann, of Oregon City, in the driver’s seat of a running car that was positioned head-in to a parking lot.

According to police, officers noticed drug paraphernalia on Mann and in the car.

Officers pinned in the running car with a patrol car and attempted to contact Mann. Police say Mann woke up and tried to drive away but couldn’t due to the pin.

Mann resisted arrested and officers used a Taser to get him into handcuffs, according to police. During Mann’s arrest, police say a knife was found in his pocket, a loaded semi-automatic 40 caliber pistol was found near Mann, and a loaded .22-caliber revolver was found in the car.

A bag of suspected Fentanyl pills, a digital scale, and other drug-related paraphernalia were also found in the car.

Police say Mann was taken to a hospital after reporting a medical condition. After he was released, he was booked into the Clackamas County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, interfering with a peace officer, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and four warrants from Clackamas and Clatsop counties.

