Man smashes windows of 7 businesses on NE Broadway in Portland

Window of a business smashed by a rock in Portland on NE Broadway, July 13, 2023.
Window of a business smashed by a rock in Portland on NE Broadway, July 13, 2023.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:50 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One man vandalized seven businesses along Northeast Broadway Avenue in Portland on Thursday morning, leaving behind a trail of shattered glass.

Around 6:36 a.m., Portland police officers responded to the area of Northeast 32nd Avenue and Northeast Broadway Street on a call about a man smashing the windows of several businesses with a rock.

Portland police reported that the officers got a description of the suspect, found him, and took him into custody.

After the arrest, officers said they found several other buildings with damaged windows, for a total of seven.

Fredy Paredes-Kancab, 44, was charged with Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (5 counts).

The businesses that were vandalized:

  • Fred Meyer - 3030 Northeast Weidler Street
  • Center for Chiropractics - 3241 Northeast Broadway Street
  • Nicholas Restaurant - 3223 Northeast Broadway Street
  • Purple Moon Preschool - 3311 Northeast Broadway Street
  • Just Right Awards and Trophies - 3201 Northeast Broadway Street
  • Verizon - 3004 Northeast Broadway Street
  • State Farm - 3118 Northeast Broadway Street

