Man smashes windows of 7 businesses on NE Broadway in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One man vandalized seven businesses along Northeast Broadway Avenue in Portland on Thursday morning, leaving behind a trail of shattered glass.

Around 6:36 a.m., Portland police officers responded to the area of Northeast 32nd Avenue and Northeast Broadway Street on a call about a man smashing the windows of several businesses with a rock.

Portland police reported that the officers got a description of the suspect, found him, and took him into custody.

After the arrest, officers said they found several other buildings with damaged windows, for a total of seven.

Fredy Paredes-Kancab, 44, was charged with Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (5 counts).

The businesses that were vandalized:

Fred Meyer - 3030 Northeast Weidler Street

Center for Chiropractics - 3241 Northeast Broadway Street

Nicholas Restaurant - 3223 Northeast Broadway Street

Purple Moon Preschool - 3311 Northeast Broadway Street

Just Right Awards and Trophies - 3201 Northeast Broadway Street

Verizon - 3004 Northeast Broadway Street

State Farm - 3118 Northeast Broadway Street

