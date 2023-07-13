Man smoking suspected fentanyl in McMinnville results in evacuation, 1 sent to medical center

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An employee from a senior and disability services center called 911 to report a man smoking supposed fentanyl inside the building.

Around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, an employee of Northwest Senior and Disability Services, located at 300 southwest Hill Road in McMinnville, called 911 to report the smoking man. When he was confronted, the man refused to identify the substance and left the building during the call.

Around 20 people were in the building at the time and after several people inside the building began reporting possible symptoms of exposure to fentanyl a “mass casualty incident” was initiated.

All available McMinnville Fire crews and police officers responded to the location to help with evacuation, triage and treatment. Around 11 people were evaluated on scene and one was transported to Willamette Valley Medical Center for further evaluation.

No Narcan was administered on scene. The suspect was not located. His identity is pending and the investigation is ongoing.

