Oregon regulators recall weed strain found to contain arsenic

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) on Thursday issued a product recall for a batch of cannabis flower that tested positive for heavy metals including arsenic.

Arsenic is highly toxic and can cause a number of health problems in humans including cancer.

The recall includes the strain “Blueberry Muffin” which was harvested in December 2022 by Bend Cannabis Company.

The state’s Cannabis Tracking System (CTS) is being used by the OLCC to identify the inventory that is in question and to notify shops and other licensees to stop further distribution and sale. Since June 23, 2023, no sales of this item have been made.

People who bought the recalled products are encouraged to destroy them.

OLCC said their staff has worked directly with retailers to halt the sale of the contaminated products.

People with health-related concerns about this or any other recalled product should contact the Oregon Poison Center at 800-222-1222, or their medical provider.

People who consumed this product may experience respiratory irritation. If consumers have other product related complaints related to this recall, they should notify the OLCC at olcc.recalls@oregon.gov and include any information they have, including the consumer’s name and phone number, or alternative means of contact.

