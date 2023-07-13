Police identify 33-year-old man killed in SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the 33-year-old man who was shot and killed in the Centennial neighborhood on Sunday.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, officers were called out to a shooting in the 1500 block of Southeast 174th Avenue. Officers arrived and found Brandon Lee Allen dead.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed Allen’s manner and cause of death to be homicide by gunshot wound, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police have not released any suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective William Winters at William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0466, or Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0889 and reference case number 23-180335.

