Police identify 33-year-old man killed in SE Portland shooting

Brandon Lee Allen
Brandon Lee Allen(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:19 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the 33-year-old man who was shot and killed in the Centennial neighborhood on Sunday.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, officers were called out to a shooting in the 1500 block of Southeast 174th Avenue. Officers arrived and found Brandon Lee Allen dead.

RELATED: Man dead after shooting in SE Portland Centennial neighborhood

The medical examiner’s office confirmed Allen’s manner and cause of death to be homicide by gunshot wound, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police have not released any suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective William Winters at William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0466, or Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0889 and reference case number 23-180335.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Wilsonville was murdered.
Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Wilsonville was murdered, police say
Thief steals thousands from church
Hillsboro church out thousands of dollars after theft
Northern Lights February 26 in Coleharbor, ND
Latest northern lights forecast: Not much hope for the Pacific Northwest
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

Man smoking suspected fentanyl in McMinnville results in evacuation, 1 sent to hospital
Kaitlin Barber, 28, missing from Gresham
Woman missing from Gresham over a week
Kalama, WA. house fire
Duplex fire in Kalama leaves family displaced
Teens get FBI training this week during camp
Oregon teens get hands-on learning with Portland FBI during week-long academy