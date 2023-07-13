Soon you’ll be able to fly directly from Salem to Las Vegas, Los Angeles

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday, an airline announced a new nonstop service to Las Vegas and Los Angeles from the greater Salem/Portland area.

Avelo is the only airline providing nonstop flights from Salem Municipal Airport (SLE) to Vegas and L.A.

Introductory one-way fares between SLE and Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) and L.A.’s Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) start at $39.

Starting on October 5, 2023, Avelo said they will provide twice-weekly, nonstop service between Salem and Las Vegas on Thursdays and Sundays. On October 6, 2023, nonstop twice-weekly service between Salem and BUR will start on Fridays and Mondays. On November 2, this route will switch to Thursdays and Sundays. Aircraft from Boeing’s Next-Generation (NG) 737 will be used on both routes.

Salem Mayor Chris Hoy said, “This is a bright day for Salem’s future. As our city continues its coming of age journey, commercial passenger air service will make investing in our city easier and will make the world a little more accessible for our residents who travel. This win-win was made possible through much community collaboration and dedication of our city staff.”

