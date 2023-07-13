The warming trend continues today

Good morning! It’s a mostly clear & mild start to our Thursday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Patchy low clouds are forming along parts of the coast & the east side of the metro area (extending into the Cascade Foothills). Clouds will not be much of a story today. Expect to see mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Highs across the metro area will reach the mid 80s (upper 80s in some cities).

A ridge of high pressure will continue to stretch northward out of the Southwest & over the Pacific Northwest Friday through the weekend. This heat ridge will bring extreme heat to the Great Basin & Southwest, plus a mini heat wave to the Northwest. The coast will remain cool thanks to onshore winds streaming over the Pacific Ocean. However, our inland valleys and the Gorge will see temperatures spike starting tomorrow. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the southern & central Willamette Valley starting midday Friday (including Albany and Corvallis). The heat advisory expands northward on Saturday to include the metro area and the western/central Gorge. During the heat advisory, temperatures will range between about 93 to 98 degrees. Our hottest day will be Saturday. There’s also a fire weather watch Friday for areas south of the metro due to hot, dry & breezy conditions.

High pressure will shift southeastward between Sunday & Monday, allowing for a cooler trough of low pressure to slide in. The main system should focus over British Columbia & Washington, but will definitely strengthen onshore flow to the south. Expect a dramatic cool down and a return of the marine layer. Clouds could linger through much of Monday, dropping highs into the mid to upper 70s.

I’m already eyeing another warming trend mid to late next week. Climatologically, we are approaching the warmest time of year, so this isn’t a huge surprise.

Have a great Thursday!

