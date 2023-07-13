Woman dies after being hit by driver while crossing I-5 on-ramp near Salem

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:18 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died after being hit by a driver while crossing an Interstate 5 on-ramp early Wednesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

At about 4:40 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on the northbound I-5 on-ramp, exit 244, south of Salem.

OSP says an investigation revealed 60-year-old Sharon L. Brock, of Roseburg, was crossing from the shoulder of northbound I-5 over the northbound on-ramp when she was hit by a Subaru Impreza that was merging onto the interstate.

Brock died at the scene. OSP says the driver of the Subaru was not hurt and cooperated with investigators.

Traffic was impacted for about four hours during the crash investigation.

