Woman missing from Gresham over a week

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:04 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman in Gresham has been missing since July 1, police say.

Kaitlin Barber, 28, has not been heard from by her family since June 30, according to Gresham Police. Her family said she checks in with them frequently, but they have not been able to get in touch with her since July 1.

Barber’s last known location was a hotel in the 2300 block of northeast 178 avenue in Gresham. Her family began to worry after they were unable to reach her by phone and filed a missing person report on Wednesday.

Barber is described as 5-feet 7-inches tall, around 160 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. Her family said she frequently dyes her hair different colors and has a tattoo of letters above her eyebrow and a teardrop under her right eye.

Barber is believed to be in need of medical care.

The Gresham Police Department is asking anyone who knows of Barbers whereabouts to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719 or non-emergency at 503-823-3333.

