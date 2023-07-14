12-year-old boy, Hillsboro man dead in murder-suicide in Damascus

By Connor McCarthy and FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:40 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DAMASCUS Ore. (KPTV) - A 12-year-old boy and 34-year-old Hillsboro man are dead after a murder-suicide in Damascus on Wednesday, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 6 p.m., deputies responded to the report of a restraining order violation at a home on Southeast Delia Street. About the same time, several neighbors reported seeing a man with a gun in the area.

As deputies approached the home on foot a few minutes later, they said a vehicle sped past them toward the home.

“As a last resort, a deputy successfully shot out two tires, but the vehicle continued past the marked patrol cars,” deputies said.

By the time the deputies on foot reached the home, the driver of the vehicle, who turned out to be a “concerned family member” had gone inside the house, they said.

Inside the house, deputies found a boy and a man, identified as Rickoshay Allen Kerr, both suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving attempts, both were declared dead at the scene. There were also two dogs that had been shot and killed inside the house.

Deputies said they believe this was a murder-suicide, and Kerr had entered the house by ramming his vehicle through a closed gate and then into the garage.

The Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit, the Clackamas County Interagency Major Crimes Team and the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone in need of support related to family violence can reach out to A Safe Place Family Justice Center of Clackamas County at 503-655-8600 or the Clackamas Women’s Services 24-Hour Crisis Line at 503-654-2288.

