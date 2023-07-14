14-year-old missing from Portland, authorities asking for help

Nevaeh Rohrbach, 14, missing from Portland
Nevaeh Rohrbach, 14, missing from Portland(kptv)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:40 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 14-year-old who went missing in May is believed to be in danger, authorities say.

The Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division, is asking for the publics help in finding Nevaeh Rohrbach, 14, a child in foster care who went missing from Portland on May 22. Authorities believe she is in danger.

Nevaeh is 5-foot 6-inches, 136 pounds, has dyed black and brown hair, green eyes and has a heart tattoo on her wrist and a tattoo on her finger.

ODHS asks that anyone with information contact 911, local law enforcement or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).

